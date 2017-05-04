Group partners LRCN to launch reading clubs in Abuja schools

Related News

The Librarians Registration Council of Nigeria, LRCN, in partnership with Bratim Training Limited on Thursday launched reading clubs for two junior secondary schools in Abuja.

The schools, in Jabi and Gwarimpa, were gifted with several items including books to mark the launch.

Speaking at the event, the director of professional services department of LRCN, Zamfara, Abdullahi Wasiu, said part of their mandate is to establish reading clubs in schools. He added that lack of reading facilities, enabling environment and encouragement by the schools are the major hindrances to the reading culture of Nigerian students.

“The solution to this problem is that reading clubs should be established in schools, at the same time equipped. The libraries should also be equipped,” Mr. Wasiu said.

He added that the council’s decision to partner with Bratim was because of the group’s commitment in the development of education in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the CEO of Bratim Training Limited, Tejan Ibrahim, said the clubs were meant to promote reading culture among students.

“There is a huge decline in the reading culture of youths and that is why we came up with this initiative. We are going to monitor the reading clubs and see how they progress while the teachers supervise. We are likely to launch reading clubs in 5 more schools before the year runs out”, Mr. Ibrahim said.

He said the internet is a major factor contributing to the decline in the reading culture among students.

“If the adults are always on the internet and are not reading, how do you expect the younger ones to cultivate the habit of reading. We need to go the extra mile to encourage the students to read. The government needs to organize more incentive induced reading competitions that will make students up their game in the habit of reading,” Mr. Ibrahim added.