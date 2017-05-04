WAEC launches interactive platform for candidates

Related News

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has launched a talk back platform, known as “WAECKonnect’’ to improve effective communication between the council and candidates.

The organisation said this in a statement issued by its head of public affairs, Damianus Ojijeogu, on Thursday in Lagos.

WAEC said it established the platform to further engage the candidates and bridge the communication gap between them and the council.

“We are pleased to announce a new electronic information sharing and dissemination platform, called Candidates Interactive System or WAECkonnect.

“This is to enable the council communicate effectively with candidates during its examinations.

“The council is determined to protect candidates from also falling prey to fraudulent persons, who might want to take advantage of parents and candidates’ ignorance about its operations, to misguide and defraud them,’’ the statement read in part.

The platform will also allow WAEC to effectively engage the candidates before, during and after the registration and examinations.

Mr. Ojijeogu stated that the platform would enable the council in Nigeria to disseminate information to the public effectively.

“Notification of important information and changes regarding the past, present or future examinations of the council, examination date, time and venue will also be made available through the platform.

“The platform will also provide an auto creation of unique email address for candidates for all interactions with WAEC.

“It will also afford the candidates the opportunity to acquaint themselves with current technological tools that will be useful for them in the future.

“It would also be used to publicise Nigeria Examinations Council (NEC) decision on results among other benefits,” he said. (NAN)