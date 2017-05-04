Lawmakers urge Nigerian govt to address scarcity of passport booklets

Related News

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to urgently address the challenges of getting Nigerian passports and device sustainable means to ensure world wide availability.

The lawmakers stated this after they adopted a motion moved on Thursday by Ayodeji Joseph (Lagos-APC).

Mr. Joseph said the recent acute shortage of Nigerian passport booklets is causing a lot of hardship on Nigerian citizens wishing to acquire passports, thus leading to long queues at immigration offices across the country and increased patronage of touts who hang around immigration offices.

“The scarcity started in 2016 when the company stopped supplying the 32-page passport booklet and demanded for an upward review of the price of the booklet, citing increased cost of production due to the low exchange rate of the naira to the dollar”

“The scarcity has persisted despite assurances by the Nigerian Immigration Service that passport booklets are available.” He said.

He added that series of complaints of lack of proper procedure for the procurement and renewal of passports at Nigeria’s High Commissions and Embassies abroad as well as discourtesy and inefficiency of staff of those missions are giving the country a bad image.

The House mandated its committees on Interior and that of Foreign Affairs to liaise with the ministries they supervise to ascertain the cause of the scarcity, recommend ways of reversing the trends and report back to the house for further legislative action.

Many Nigerians have been stranded in passport offices across the country. Those that want to renew or obtain international passports are finding it extremely difficult because the booklets are no longer available in most states of the country.

Now the shortage of the passport booklets has affected travels, hampered students and businesses.

The Nigeria Immigration Service recently assured that the scarcity will soon come to an end.