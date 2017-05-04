How corps member was killed in Abuja hours before passing-out — NYSC

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has confirmed the death of Charity Thilza, a 25-year-old corps member who was serving in Abuja.

The graduate of Linguistics and English from the University of Maiduguri was shot around 3 a.m. on Monday while returning home from a nightclub, The Caribbean, in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The spokesperson for the NYSC, Federal Capital Territory, Abosede Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was supposed to be among those passing out on Thursday.

“The victim was our member with code number, FCT/15a/5295. She was supposed to pass out on Thursday (today). We learnt she and her friends went clubbing.

“When they were coming back around 3a.m in a flashy car, armed robbers trailed them. When they could not get them, they shot at the car and the bullets hit her.

“They tried rushing her to the National Hospital, Abuja, but she died on the way, Mrs. Aderibigbe said.

Punch newspaper had reported that the deceased and four friends, identified as Lola, Bisi, Pooja (an Indian) and a man, had attended a show at the club, where a hip hop artiste, Chibuzor Azubuike, popularly called Phyno, performed on Sunday.

Deceased corps member, Charity Thilza

“They were said to be returning home from the party in a car the following day when the robbers gave them a chase.”

The assailants reportedly shot at the car repeatedly and some of the bullets hit Ms. Thilza, who was sitting at the back. One of her friends, Lola, was also said to have sustained gunshot injuries.

Mrs. Aderibigbe, who said that the corpse of the deceased corps member was still with the police, said efforts were being made to ensure the release of the corpse for burial today (Thursday).