Nigerian lecturer wins 2017 Fulbright African scholar fellowship

Folasade Olajuyigbe, a senior lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry of the Federal University of Technology Akure, has been named winner of the 2017 Fulbright African Research Scholar Program (ARSP) award for advanced research in the United States for 2017/2018 academic year.

The FUTA don will be affiliated with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The Fulbright African Research Scholar Program (ARSP) offers senior faculty members from top African universities the opportunity to conduct independent research at U.S. institutions.

Mrs. Olajuyigbe, a doctorate degree holder, was picked from a pool of 700 candidates who initially applied for the fellowship from Nigeria. Sixteen candidates were shortlisted for the interview from where five finalists were picked.

Mrs. Olajuyigbe, whose area of research interest is enzyme biotechnology and environmental health, will focus on this area during her stint in the prestigious international exchange program in the world.

Over 155 countries worldwide, including Nigeria participate in this program. The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and those of other countries.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor of the FUTA, Adebiyi Daramola, while congratulating Dr. Olajuyigbe’, said the award further solidified the image of FUTA as one of the high ranking universities in Nigeria with first rate faculty and students.

He said Mrs. Olajuyigbe’s research visit will promote productive collaboration and build strong linkages for future work between Rutgers and FUTA.

Fulbright Scholars (Senior Research Program category) are highly motivated academics with strong academic background, professional achievements, high leadership potential, passion for increasing mutual understanding among nations and cultures and serious commitment to completing the program and returning home. Fulbright Scholars serve as cultural ambassadors and are prepared to speak about their countries, cultures and research to academic and community groups.