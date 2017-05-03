World Press Freedom Day: Nigerian journalists suffer various infringements – Egbemode

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Funke Egbemode, on Wednesday said there is massive infringement on the economic freedom of Nigerian press.

Ms. Egbemode, who is the Managing Director of New Telegraph newspaper, made this known at an event put together in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day in Lagos.

The event, organised by the United States’ Consul, is holding at the premises of the Lagos Television, LTV, Ikeja.

The NGE president said the Nigerian media is being stifled by the system and that many journalists have been harassed and molested in the course of their job.

“From Bayelsa to Abuja, we know we have suffered injuries; We have been arrested…and harassed,” she said.

She also noted that Nigerian journalists would perform better in other climates, given how they perform well in a stifled system like Nigeria’s.

