You are a man of character, integrity, Tinubu writes Buhari’s Personal Assistant

A former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress, APC, national stalwart, Bola Tinubu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf, as a man of character and integrity.

In a personal letter to Mr. Yusuf on his wedding, Mr. Tinubu said Mr. Buhari’s nephew, who is also the president’s Personal Assistant, has come a long way in just a few years.

Mr. Yusuf married his heartthrob last Saturday in Kaduna. In attendance among others were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some governors including Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-rufai.

The former Lagos governor also described Mr. Yusuf as a very diligent and dependable personal assistant “who continues to be a resourceful administrator in the president’s personal office,” adding that “whenever I see the President and you interact, the affection and loyalty are obvious and admirable.”

Mr. Tinubu’s emotional letter reads: “I present nothing but congratulations and best wishes on your wedding and for your marriage. This is a great moment in your life and I pray that you relish this day and the memory of it to the fullest. You have come a long way in just a few years. Those of us who have witnessed your growth as a man of character and integrity cannot help but be touched with a sense of pride in the path towards maturation that you have taken.

“I recall the build-up to the 2015 presidential elections. It was a season of great but uncertain expectations and high tensions. It was a period when the true nature of a man would be repeatedly tested. President Muhammadu Buhari was fortunate to have a young man by the name of Sabiu Yusuf aka Tunde by his side.

“Tunde, you proved to be a loyal and diligent assistant who stood ready to contribute to the historic mission upon which we had embarked. You served then candidate Buhari with dedication and singular purpose. You paid attention to the minutest details. You kept the paper flow and communication line going.

“Tunde, you may be young and physically unimposing, but you played a strong and important role during those critical moments. You became a very diligent and dependable personal assistant who continues to be a resourceful administrator in the president’s personal office. Whenever I see the President and you interact, the affection and loyalty are obvious and admirable.

“I have watched you mature both in your professional assignment and as a man. That you have taken the step to establish a household with a woman you love is a sign of that maturation. I wish you a happy married life. I pray that you continue to grow in all spheres. May your household be one of peace, love, prosperity and joy. Congratulations”.