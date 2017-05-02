Bail: Detained ex-Niger governor, Aliyu, knows fate Wednesday

Related News

The High Court II sitting in Minna will on Wednesday decide whether the detained former governor of Niger State, Muazu Aliyu, and his Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, will be granted bail or not.

The duo were remanded in prison by the court pending a decision on their application for bail.

Messrs. Aliyu and Nasko, the PDP gubernatorial aspirant in 2015, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on allegations bordering on fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation of state resources.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the prosecuting counsels are not comfortable with Justice Aliyu Mayaki handling the trial, and may seek transfer of the case or replacement of the Judge.

Meanwhile, the Minna medium security prison in Tunga, has remained a beehive of activities as supporters and party loyalists make daily visitation to the former governor and his chief of staff.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the nine-day stay in custody by the EFCC captives has brought fascinating changes to the prison following the renovation of the Mosque, repair of water installation and supply as well as new uniforms for the inmates.

However, it was not immediately known if the effected changes noticed had any direct link to the new inmates.