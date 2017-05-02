May Day: Workers demand improved welfare

Related News

Workers in the states of the federation on Monday received assurances from state governments that their welfare would be a priority, despite calls by the workers for payment of salaries and arrears.

These assurances and demands were made as they joined their counterparts across the globe to mark the 2017 May Day celebration.

In Kano State, the chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress asked the state government to explain how it spent the state’s share of the Paris Club Debt Refund and settle over N11 billion entitlements owed workers in the state from the fund.

Speaking at the State Stadium on Monday, the state’s NLC chairman, Kabiru Minjibir, said the state government needed to make a clear statement on the Paris Club refund so that workers would know that the government was strictly following the guidelines for the release of the funds.

Mr. Minjibir also urged the state government to respect the agreement with the Federal government by using a substantial amount from the refund to offset outstanding gratuity and death benefits to retired state civil servants.

“The outstanding gratuity and death benefits to retired civil servants in Kano has risen to over #11 billion which needs government’s quick actions,” he said.

The NLC chairman said payment of the outstanding entitlements was necessary, taking into consideration the dire financial situation of the retired workers who had served the state diligently.

In the same vein, the NLC chairman urged the state government to evolve measures for regular payment of pension on or before 18th and the salaries on or before 25th of every month.

Mr. Minjibir decried a proposal before the National Assembly to move the minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent list of the constitution, which would allow the different federating units of the federation take independent positions on the matter.

“We will like to state clearly without ambiguity that workers shall at all times resist any attempt from any quarters to infringe on their rights”, the NLC chairman warned.

Ogun

In Ogun State, labour urged the state government to carry the workers along in its affairs, instead of seeing them as anti-government.

This is even as the celebration in the state witnessed a mild drama, as the Chairman of the NLC, Akeem Ambali, was prevented from delivering his address.

Mr. Ambali was on October 2016 sacked by the State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun over alleged role in disparaging the government at the World Teachers Day, held in Abeokuta.

He had however continued to stay in office as the Chairman of the union,, despite the action of the governor in line with the laws of the labour union.

But on Monday at the event, Mr. Ambali had prepared to deliver a speech, but could not apparently warned by officials of the governor not to mount the podium.

The chairman of the Trade Union Congress in the state, Olubunmi Fajobi, had to read the speech on his behalf.

While doing so, Mr. Fajobi said the union remained a non-partisan and not anti-empoyer as being speculated in some quarters.

“We wish to plead for greater understanding by our employer,” he said. “We recongnise the economic pressures and the need for workers to survive under the current conditions.”

He called on Governor Amosun to, in the spirit of workers day, reinstate four workers, which include himself, who were fired by the governor.

The governor, in his response, said “the dismissed workers are pardoned, they will now proceed on retirement from the public service with full terminal benefits in accordance with the extant public service regulations.”

“The pardon does not apply to Mr. Akeem Ambali because, unlike the other three, he had approached the law courts to challenge his dismissal from the civil service,” the governor said.

“While all parties await the outcome of litigation, as a responsible and law-abiding administration, we cannot be seen to have taken any action on a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“That will be subjudice and an affront to the independence of the other arm of Government.”

Mr. Amosun also noted that in the spirit of the May Day celebrations, the state government had also pardoned a section of the workforce that unlawfully stayed away from duty in the month of October 2016 and had therefore paid them for that month.

Ekiti

In Ekiti State, the Nigeria Labour Congress called on the state governor, Ayo Fayose, to use all available means to ensure the payment of workers outstanding salaries.

“The non-payment of the outstanding salaries has come to a point where we have to be open, in fact, we are hungry,” Chairman of the congress, Ade Adesanmi, said while speaking in Ado-Ekiti at the May Day celebration.

He said the governor should seek alternative ways, particularly looking inwards as a means to paying outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

Mr. Adesanmi however commended the governor for speaking against all forms of

oppression represented by “destructive activities of herdsmen, reducing crime rate in the state, attending to workers’, teachers’ welfare, promoting over 15,000 workers in arrears, and transparency in running the affairs of the state among others.”

Mr. Fayose, in his remarks, said he would not allow representatives of the federal government to speak at the May Day celebration because the federal government had failed in improving the economy.

Mr. Fayose said he would only listen to speeches presented by the Head of Service, Gbenga Faseluka, and labour leaders in the 2018 edition of the celebration.

“The Federal Government has failed Ekiti workers and lacks the moral right to address them,” the governor said.

He commended the workers the workers for their patience and perseverance.

“No governor would come after me and abolish that transparency legacy I am leaving behind. During my first term, I used to pay your workers at the 25th of every month,” he said.

“It is because of the debts left behind by past administration. I don’t want to dwell on past errors and I promise you, I won’t owe a kobo by the time I will be leaving office. God will provide the money as I believe this strongly.”

Osun

In Osun State, the labour unions in the state on Monday suspended the usual fun fare associated with the May Day celebration to honour the late first civilian governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke.

The governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, who commended the gesture of the workers in a statement, said the workers were sensitive enough to use the moment to honour the departed.

He said he said he was well acquainted with the sacrifices made by the workers under the gruelling economic conditions in the country.

Mr. Aregbesola assured that the efforts and sacrifices of the workers in ensuring stability of the state would not be in vain.

“We must express appreciation for the rare sensitivity of the umbrella body of the workers, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), in putting off this year’s celebration in our state as a mark of honour for the memory of the first civilian governor of the state, our own brother, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, who unfortunately and suddenly exited this world on Sunday April, 23, 2017,” he said.

“The Labour Day has coincided with the state burial. The pains and pangs of his sudden death are still with us. May the peace of Allah be with him in his final abode of rest.”

He recalled that his administration from inception had showed commitment to the welfare of workers, even though the economic situation in the country affected the state’s capacity to meet the demands of workers’ welfare.

“We remember with nostalgia, how this administration, at inception, showed ample commitment to the welfare of its workforce,” he noted.

“We could not have done less for we hold tenaciously to the belief that it is only through the commitment and cooperation of our workers that we can realise the very noble objectives for which we are here as government.

“More than six years, we have no reason to doubt that our workers have been dependable partners in our development journey so far.”

He stated that with the glory of God and the unflinching support of the workers in the state, he has been able to pilot the affairs of the state effectively.

Mr. Aregbesola solicited the continued understanding and support of workers and the people as the government works to take the state to an enviable height.

Ondo

In Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu promised to build new industries instead of reviving dead ones as a means of creating jobs in the state.

While addressing workers during the celebration in Akure, the state capital, the governor said the government was about to establish a glass.

“We want to begin reforestation in the state and another glass industry would be established that will employ not less than 10,000 people,” he said.

”There is a dire need for us all, particularly workers in this state, to start thinking out of the box on how to diversify our economy from the oil dependence into agriculture, entrepreneurship and industrialisation in order to boost our Internally Generated Revenue.”

He promised to pay salaries promptly and to maintain a cordial relationship with the workforce, but urged workers to be diligent with their work.

In his speech, the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Soladoye Ekundayo, urged the governor to find solution to the crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly to enable the Assembly pass the 2017 budget.

According to him, the stalemate at the house was affecting the state’s economy/

While charging the Akeredolu government to seek new ways of raising the IGR, he warned that citizens should not be overtaxed.

Enugu

In Enugu State, workers brought a long list of demands to the government of the state, including increase in salaries, as organised labour trouped out in large number to mark the May Day celebration.

After examining the long list of demands, the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, responded by saying that the government would make all efforts to meet the demands of the workers.

“I have nonetheless, taken due note of all the areas of concern that you have dutifully outlined and I want to assure you that, despite the daunting economic challenges currently facing us, the God that fed five thousand people with five loaves and two fish, will also make it possible for us to address and resolve these issues satisfactorily and comprehensively,” the governor stated.

Mr. Ugwuanyi described Enugu State workers as “committed allies in the struggle to make the State a better place for all citizens.”

“While others are lamenting the harsh effects of the recession, we are forging ahead in all areas of development and strengthening the bonds that tie us together,” he said.

“Even our pensioners are not left out in the celebration of this new dawn as they now receive their pensions regularly.

The workers also used the occasion to honour Ugwuanyi, as the most labour- friendly governor in the state.

Pensioners for the first time, participated in the celebrations, as they took their turn during the match past along with other unions under the various ministries and parastatals.