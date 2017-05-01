Nigeria can save $3.8 billion annually, boost local production of ICT products – CSOs

Related News

Nigeria can save about $3.8 billion annually if it sticks to the road map by the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA to boost local production of information and communications technology, ICT, products.

A coalition of civil society groups, Transparency Advocacy Initiative Nigeria, made this observation at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja on trends in the sector in Nigeria.

The coalition lamented that the country loses the amount every year to importation of ICT goods services and software that can be produced locally.

The convener of the coalition, Solomon Adodo, however praised recent efforts by NITDA to sanitise the sector in Nigeria.

He noted that the agency was being repositioned under its new Director General, Isa Ibrahim “whose sole and singular pursuit is to make NITDA a leader in information technology development that can measure up to the best global standards”.

Mr. Adodo said the efforts of NITDA were beginning to be felt in contract awards and procurement by government agencies and in monitoring of importation of ICT products by MDAs into the country.

“In the few instances where contracts were awarded, they have been handled in strict adherence to due process. This measure has helped to ensure that the best standards are attained in projects execution at NITDA and shifted the focus away from contracts to the core productivity and regulatory objectives of the Agency.”

He stressed that the money being wasted through capital flight and forex in the importation of ICT products should be used to boost local production as well as revamp the country’s ICT sector.

“The determined effort being made by NITDA to boost local content is a masterstroke that will reverse capital flight and loss of forex as this will save the nation an estimated $3.8 billion that is annually lost to importation of ICT goods services and software”, Mr. Adodo said.

He urged MDAs to strengthen their partnership with NITDA in the execution of their Info-tech projects to ensure that premium standards were maintained and local content enhanced.

Mr. Adodo noted that in the recent past, fake and substandard products almost saturated the ICT market and affected efficiency and productivity in virtually all sectors of the economy.

He, however, added that the current NITDA administration has begun to fight to reverse the trend.

“Nigeria is not a dumping ground and the best standards must be maintained.

“NITDA’s strengthened collaboration with industry leaders, start-ups and young Nigerians fused with the call on manufacturers of ICT products and service providers (with mutually beneficial incentives) to domesticate their production has begun to yield fruits already and this goes to buttress the commitment of NITDA to lead Nigeria to the glory-lands of the info-tech world.”

Mr. Ibrahim, the NITDA boss, had in an interview with Daily Trust Newspaper a few months ago warned that if the trend of importation of ICT products was not stopped or at least reduced to barest minimum, Nigeria would be spending $143.8 billion on ICT imports by 2019.

He said approximately $2.8 billion was being lost annually from importation of ICT goods and services, including $1bn spent on importation of software into the country.

Mr. Ibrahim said one of the best ways to prevent or reduce corruption in the civil service is by looking thoroughly into the IT projects being embarked upon by ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs.

He said that most MDAs use importation of IT projects as a conduit to siphon government money.

He however added that the federal government has mandated all MDAs to seek clearance from NITDA before embarking on any IT project.

Mr. Ibrahim also said NITDA was already filtering the ICT products and monitoring all software being imported into the country in a bid to reduce capital flight and build local industry.