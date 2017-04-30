Nigeria Immigration Service redeploys 518 personnel from airports

Related News

‎The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has redeployed 518 officers of the service from five international airports and state commands in, what it described as, its bid to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Sunday James, the NIS spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja‎.

He said that the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, ordered the massive redeployment as part of plans to instil professionalism and enhance service delivery to the public.

Mr. Babandede said that the airports involved are the‎ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Port Harcourt International Airport; and Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

The NIS boss said that the measure was also meant to‎ ‎reduce the number of officers in the formations by half, for efficient service delivery

He said that the directive which is part of the on-going reforms in the service will also help to checkmate sharp practices among the affected officers.

Mr. Babandede warned immigration officers on the need to align with the change mantra and eliminate all unnecessary bureaucracy in the course of rendering services to the public.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government recently established the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PBEC, with the mandate to fast track the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

