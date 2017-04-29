Abati pledges to write own book despite threats of boycott by Nigerian readers

Related News

Former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, says despite threats by some Nigerians that they won’t read accounts of his stewardship at the presidential villa, he may still write a book about his experience.

Mr. Abati, who served in the government of former president Goodluck Jonathan, said he had been told by some Nigerians to chronicle his experience when he served as Mr. Jonathan’s media aide.

He, however , added that he had also overheard some people saying that they won’t buy his books if he ever wrote one.

The former editorial board chair of The Guardian newspaper spoke to PREMIUM TIMES after the launch of “Against the run of play”, a book by Olusegun Adeniyi, former presidential spokesperson to late president Umar Yar’adua.

The event was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

Mr. Abati, who said that he would reply to issues raised in Mr. Adeniyi’s book once he reads the book, suggested that he is also considering the option of publishing a book.

“Some people said they won’t read my book… now, everyone keeps asking when it (the book) would be written,” he said, adding that he would consider the publishing option.

Earlier, Mr. Abati had commended Mr. Adeniyi for writing the book,adding that he was however never allowed to examine the manuscript copy as Mr. Adeniyi had always done.

“An unexamined life is not worth living, ” Mr. Abati said, noting that Mr. Adeniyi’s new book would allow Nigerian leaders and followers reflect about the past and think about charting a new course for the future.