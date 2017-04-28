Mock UTME not postponed — JAMB

Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Is’haq Oloyede
Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Is’haq Oloyede

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board voluntary mock examination slated for Saturday, April 29, has not been postponed, the examination body has said.

The spokesperson for the agency, Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday night that the examination would go ahead as planned.

“Candidates are urged to disregard any contrary information especially messages being circulated by mischief makers who want to create apprehension among the candidates,” Mr. Benjamin said.

“We wish the candidates a successful mock examination.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.