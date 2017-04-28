Mock UTME not postponed — JAMB

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board voluntary mock examination slated for Saturday, April 29, has not been postponed, the examination body has said.

The spokesperson for the agency, Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday night that the examination would go ahead as planned.

“Candidates are urged to disregard any contrary information especially messages being circulated by mischief makers who want to create apprehension among the candidates,” Mr. Benjamin said.

“We wish the candidates a successful mock examination.”