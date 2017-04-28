Nigerians praying for Buhari’s recovery – Femi Adesina

Related News

The spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians are praying for the full recovery of the president.

Mr. Adesina, who said this on Friday, noted that those calling for the resignation of the president are merely expressing their opinions.

He spoke during an interactive session with journalists at the launch of ‘Against The Run of Play, a book written by Olusegun Adeniyi, chairman of THISDAY Newspapers editorial board.

The event, which took place at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, in Victoria Island, Lagos, was chaired by former Head of State, Abdul-salam Abubakar.

Mr. Adesina said, “Saying the president should resign is an opinion but don’t forget that fifteen million people elected the president.

“So if one or two people express their opinion, will their opinion override that of 15 million people that voted for him?

“Those who are expressing their opinion have rights to their opinion,” he said.

Commenting on the state of Mr. Buhari’s health, Mr. Adesina said there was no need for apprehension.

Mr. Buhari’s state of health has thrown up concerns in the media in recent weeks and many Nigerians, particularly on social media, have raised different insinuations.

On Friday, the president did not attend the weekly Jumat prayer at the presidential Villa.

Similarly, Mr. Buhari failed to show up at two consecutive Federal Executive Council meetings.

But Mr. Adesina, in his reaction, said the speculations were not necessary as God would spare the president.

“God spared the president the first time. Remember he said that he has never been as ill as he was before. The same God that spared him will also ensure that he returns to full health, ” he said.

“Nigerians prayed and God answered, Nigerians are still praying and God will still answer,” he added.