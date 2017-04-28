Mock JAMB Exam: Nigerian govt urges free movement in states

Related News

The federal government has urged all state governments to allow free

movement of people on Saturday, to enable students participate in JAMB’s voluntary mock examination nationwide.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the Minister of Information

and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the mock examination was being

conducted ahead of the 2017 UTME.

Mr. Mohammed, in the statement signed by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, said the mock examinations were to enable interested students to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test, CBT, environment.

(NAN)