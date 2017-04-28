Nigerian govt restates commitment to polio eradication

Related News

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating polio in Nigeria by making funds available early for the purchase of vaccines for immunization against the disease.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at a stakeholders meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Polio Eradication held in Abuja on Thursday, restated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the deadly disease is eradicated from communities all over the country.

The meeting, which immediately followed that of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, was to deliberate on ongoing government efforts to combat the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

Mr. Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, said there was a resurgence of the disease in some north-eastern states because of the Boko Haram insurgency, especially in some communities recently liberated by the Nigerian military from the stranglehold of terrorism.

He urged state governors, many of whom were at the meeting, especially those with new cases of polio in their domain, to tackle polio with all the seriousness and commitment it deserves, restating that the Federal Government was committed to opening up access in communities for vaccination.

Last year, two new cases of polio were discovered in Borno State. This created a setback for the polio-free certificate meant to be issued to the country in July this year.

According to the World Health Organization, a country must not have had any case of polio for at least three years to be declared polio-free. Before the re-emergence of the new cases in Borno State, Nigeria had not reported a case since July 24, 2014.

Mr. Osinbajo said the Federal Government would release funds appropriated for the eradication of polio once the budget was passed into law.

He recalled that President Buhari had personally signed the Abuja Commitment in January 2016 with the state governors as a demonstration of his resolve to ensure polio is eradicated in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier at the event, the Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, said the Federal Government had deployed all available resources for the coordination and management of outbreak response, particularly in areas where children were inaccessible due to insurgency.

Mr. Adewole recalled the government’s commitment to polio eradication by the prompt release of budgeted funds in the 2016 budget.

Also at the meeting were representatives of World Health Organisation, (WHO), United States Centre for Disease Control, interfaith leaders, and traditional leaders

Speaking on behalf of state governors, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari, joined international stakeholders like WHO and the US CDC to laud the Federal Government’s commitment to the fight to eradicate polio disease.

He pledged that states would continue to partner with the Federal Government in the fight.

Nigeria had marked one year without a case of Wild Polio Virus Type 1 on July 24, 2015, having declared polio outbreak a national public health emergency in the country.