Budget padding: Court to rule on application for stay of proceedings in Jibrin’s suit

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday fixed May 10 for hearing in an interlocutory application for stay of proceedings in a suit filed by suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Mr. Jibrin had approached the court to challenge his continued suspension following his public spat with the leadership of the House over his allegation of budget padding.

The presiding judge, John Tsoho, had during the previous sitting refused to allow the Chairman, House Committee on Ethics, Nickolas Ossai, and another member; Orker-Jev Emmanuel, whose motion had resulted in the suspension of Mr. Jibrin, to be joined in the suit.

After their application to be joined was refused, the duo approached the Appeal Court to challenge the ruling by Mr. Tsoho.

At the opening of session on Friday, they prayed the court to stay proceedings pending the determination of their application challenging the interlocutory ruling by Mr. Tsoho.

Delivering his ruling on the application for stay of proceedings, Mr. Tsoho held that the two members seeking to be joined have no bases for their recent application.

He said the application for stay should not have come from the applicants, having been excluded from participation in the matter.

He however added that in the interest of fair hearing, the application for stay would be entertained at a later date.

“The constitutional requirements of fair hearing weighs in favour of the applicants and supersedes the procedural requirements. The application for stay of proceedings will be entertained”, said Mr. Tsoho.

Mr. Jibrin was suspended following the adoption of the recommendations of the Nickolas Ossai-led Ethics and Privileges committee.

The committee made the recommendations for his suspension after analysing allegations of budget padding made by him.

Mr. Jibrin had alleged that some members of the House, including the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, had illegally inserted fictitious projects into the 2016 budget.

He was later accused of bringing the House into disrepute with his utterances and actions.