JUST IN: I did not betray anyone’s confidence in my new book – Olusegun Adeniyi

IMG_20170428_094439

A former presidential spokesperson, Olusegun Adeniyi, has said that he never betrayed the confidence of all parties interviewed in his new book, Against The Run of Play.

Mr. Adeniyi said this, Friday morning, while delivering his speech at the launch of the book, holding at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The book, which has already generated heated debates in the media, chronicles how the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated.

Some of the principal characters identified in the book are President Muhammadu Buhari; former president Goodluck Jonathan; APC leader Bola Tinubu, among others.

Mr. Adeniyi, commenting on how he put the book together, said he spoke to the principal officers on several occasions, adding that none of the people involved can claim to have been misquoted.

” I went to some of them…more than two to three times,” he added.

The book launch is presently ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Maitama Tambari

    Olusegun Adiniyi, you did exactly what you are disowning. USA Embassy, Professor Jega of the few would not have come out to dispute the position of the book with respect to the claim of former President Jonathan on his behalf the book was written by you. The meaning of betrayal of confidence and respect is that you have access to these people and Institutions, you should have crosschecked with INEC if you thought Professor Jega would be intimidating and USA Embassy, to mention a few. You have not done so as far as one can understand from the outcome of the current discourse.