I did not betray anyone’s confidence in my new book – Olusegun Adeniyi

Related News

A former presidential spokesperson, Olusegun Adeniyi, has said that he never betrayed the confidence of all parties interviewed in his new book, Against The Run of Play.

Mr. Adeniyi said this, Friday morning, while delivering his speech at the launch of the book, holding at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The book, which has already generated heated debates in the media, chronicles how the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated.

Some of the principal characters identified in the book are President Muhammadu Buhari; former president Goodluck Jonathan; APC leader Bola Tinubu, among others.

Mr. Adeniyi, commenting on how he put the book together, said he spoke to the principal officers on several occasions, adding that none of the people involved can claim to have been misquoted.

” I went to some of them…more than two to three times,” he added.

The book launch is presently ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Details later…