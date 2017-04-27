Two die in Lagos building collapse

At least two people died, Thursday, in a partial collapse of a building at Nicon Town Estate, Admiralty way, Lekki, Lagos.

Sources said the building, which is under construction, collapsed as mixed concrete suddenly fell on some of the workers on site.

Two of the workers on the site, identified simply as Wasiu and Abdullahi, reportedly died on the spot, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
Another worker, also identified as Yakub, sustained injuries and had been taken to the hospital.

Further investigation will be carried out into the incident by the appropriate authorities, LASEMA said.

