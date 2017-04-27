Nigerian Air Force gets new spokesperson

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force has appointed a new spokesperson to manage its public affairs activities. He is Olatokunbo Adesanya, an air commodore.

The new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) replaced the former Air Force spokesman, Ayodele Famuyiwa, a group captain.

Until his recent appointment, Mr. Adesanya was the pioneer Director of Aircraft Quality Assurance at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force. He is a member of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 37 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a regular combatant officer on 22 September 1990.

Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya holds a Masters Degree in Development Studies and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry both obtained from the NDA, Kaduna. He also has a Post Graduate Certificate in Aeromechanical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, a Diploma in Computer Engineering and a Certificate of Proficiency in Information Systems Management.

Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and a Fellow of the Chartered Administrators’ Institute. Since joining the Nigerian Air Force, he has attended many military and professional courses, which include the Junior and Senior Staff Courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji.

He did his course on defence and strategy at the Superior War College in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Furthermore, the senior officer has attended several short courses, seminars and workshops within and outside Nigeria. The incumbent DOPRI has served in various units and commands of the Nigerian Air Force. He was a Directing Staff at the prestigious AFCSC and the Registrar of the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna. In addition, Mr. Adesanya was the Commander 571 NAF Detachment Ibadan and Deputy Director Air Engineering at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force.

The new DOPRI actively participated in Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Operations in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea from 1997 to 1999. A widely exposed senior officer, the new DOPRI has visited over 20 countries across the 5 major continents. He speaks, reads and writes Yoruba, English, French and Portuguese languages in addition to a working knowledge of Hausa language. He is happily married and blessed with children.