Nigeria police chief orders investigation of officer’s alleged Facebook post on Buhari

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered investigation into an alleged statement credited to a police officer, Inusa Biu, on his Facebook account.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that an online publication on HOTGISTNAIJA on April 26, credited a statement to Mr. Biu captioned “Policeman threatens to kill 200 Nigerians if Buhari dies.”

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, disclosed the probe in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Moshood stated that police officers were under obligation not to make unauthorised public comments.

He said Nigeria Police Force is a highly discipline organisation with full observation and compliance with professional ethics and decorum.

The spokesperson said that the comment was a distraction “and absolutely a shadowy imagination of the writer and should be disregarded.”

He assured the public of police renewed determination and commitment to maintain law and order.

(NAN)