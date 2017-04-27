I never said Buhari will work from home henceforth – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says he “never said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to work from home henceforth”.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister said the reporting in a section of the media of his post- Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefing that the President is to work from home henceforth is erroneous.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, the minister said “the President only decided to work from home today, not that he has decided to work from home henceforth”.

He said the headlines in a section of the media, “Buhari to now work
from home – Lai Mohammed,” is a misrepresentation of his statement at the briefing.

Quoting verbatim the relevant section of his briefing, Mr. Mohammed said: “he (the President) wanted to rest today.

“He asked the Vice President to preside over TODAY’S meeting.

“In addition, he also asked that all his files be taken home to him and he will be working from home today,” he said.

(NAN)

