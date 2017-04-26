Vice President Osinbajo inaugurates 22-member National Council on MSME – FULL LIST

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated a 22-member council for Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)s.

The ceremony held at State House, Abuja.

The list of members are as follows, according to a statement by Laolu Akande, the spokesperson for the vice president.

Honourable Minister of Industry Trade and Investment. Honourable Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment Honourable Minister of Finance Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development Honourable Minister of Youth Development Honourable Minister of Communications Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning Honourable Minister of Water Resources Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing Honourable Minister of Science and Tech. Honourable Minister of Agriculture Honourable Minister of Women Affairs Honourable Minister of Information Honourable Minister of State Ministry of Budget and National Planning CBN Governor The Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum Economic Adviser to the President SA on MSMEs to the Vice President President MAN President NASME Director General SMEDAN

The Vice President is the chairman of the Council.

His Excellency the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in a cross session photograph with the newly inaugurated National Council of MSME at the State House, Abuja. 25th April 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has its mandates stimulating, monitoring and coordinating the development of the MSMEs sub-sector;