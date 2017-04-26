Vice President Osinbajo inaugurates 22-member National Council on MSME – FULL LIST

His Excellency the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with Hon Min. of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Aisha Abubakar, NASME - Prince Orimadegun Agboade and Hon Min of Information, Alh Lai Muhammed during the inauguration of the National Council of MSME at the State House, Abuja. 25th April 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro
His Excellency the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with Hon Min. of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Aisha Abubakar, NASME - Prince Orimadegun Agboade and Hon Min of Information, Alh Lai Muhammed during the inauguration of the National Council of MSME at the State House, Abuja. 25th April 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated a 22-member council  for Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises  (MSME)s.

The ceremony held at  State House, Abuja.

The list of members are as follows, according to a statement by Laolu Akande, the spokesperson for the vice president.

  1. Honourable Minister of Industry Trade and Investment.
  2. Honourable Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment
  3. Honourable Minister of Finance
  4. Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development
  5. Honourable Minister of Youth Development
  6. Honourable Minister of Communications
  7. Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning
  8. Honourable Minister of Water Resources
  9. Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing
  10. Honourable Minister of Science and Tech.
  11. Honourable Minister of Agriculture
  12. Honourable Minister of Women Affairs
  13. Honourable Minister of Information
  14. Honourable Minister of State Ministry of Budget and National Planning
  15. CBN Governor
  16. The Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum
  17. Economic Adviser to the President
  18. SA on MSMEs to the Vice President
  19. President MAN
  20. President NASME
  21. Director General SMEDAN

The Vice President is the chairman of the Council.

His Excellency the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in a cross session photograph with the newly inaugurated National Council of MSME at the State House, Abuja. 25th April 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has its mandates stimulating, monitoring and coordinating the development of the MSMEs sub-sector;

  • Initiating and articulating policy ideas for small and medium enterprises growth and development; promoting and facilitating development programmes, instruments and support services to accelerate the development and modernization of  MSME operations.
  •  

    The agency also serves as vanguard for rural industrialization, poverty reduction, job creation and enhanced livelihoods, and links MSMEs to internal and external sources of finance, appropriate technology, technical skills as well as to large enterprises.

  • It also promote and provide access to industrial infrastructures such as layouts, incubators, industrial parks.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.