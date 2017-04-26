Vice President Osinbajo inaugurates 22-member National Council on MSME – FULL LIST

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated a 22-member council for Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)s.
The ceremony held at State House, Abuja.
The list of members are as follows, according to a statement by Laolu Akande, the spokesperson for the vice president.
- Honourable Minister of Industry Trade and Investment.
- Honourable Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment
- Honourable Minister of Finance
- Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development
- Honourable Minister of Youth Development
- Honourable Minister of Communications
- Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning
- Honourable Minister of Water Resources
- Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing
- Honourable Minister of Science and Tech.
- Honourable Minister of Agriculture
- Honourable Minister of Women Affairs
- Honourable Minister of Information
- Honourable Minister of State Ministry of Budget and National Planning
- CBN Governor
- The Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum
- Economic Adviser to the President
- SA on MSMEs to the Vice President
- President MAN
- President NASME
- Director General SMEDAN
The Vice President is the chairman of the Council.
Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has its mandates stimulating, monitoring and coordinating the development of the MSMEs sub-sector;
- Initiating and articulating policy ideas for small and medium enterprises growth and development; promoting and facilitating development programmes, instruments and support services to accelerate the development and modernization of MSME operations.
-
The agency also serves as vanguard for rural industrialization, poverty reduction, job creation and enhanced livelihoods, and links MSMEs to internal and external sources of finance, appropriate technology, technical skills as well as to large enterprises.
- It also promote and provide access to industrial infrastructures such as layouts, incubators, industrial parks.