Nnamdi Kanu: Groups express outrage as Fayose defends court appearance

Related News

The Ekiti State chapter of a socio-political organization, Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, has criticized Governor Ayo Fayose, for his appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja in solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, saying he has brought “governance to a ridiculous level”

This is even as the governor has defended his action, saying he was at the court on Tuesday to demonstrate his belief that there should be justice for all irrespective of where they come from.

The pan-Yoruba group also described the governor’s action as “assaulting the sensibilities of the Yoruba nation.”

The Ekiti State Coordinator of the ARG, Bunmi Awotiku, said in a statement on Wednesday, that although Mr. Fayose enjoys constitutional immunity and fundamental human rights, the governor was abusing the rights.

“Despite receipts of monthly statutory federal allocation, budget support funds, bailout funds running into billions of Naira, Ekiti workers are under the yoke of non-receipt of their monthly salaries and allowances,” he said.

“The pensioners are not faring better; this is a governor displaying executive rascality all over Ekiti State and beyond.

“He has brought governance to a ridiculous level. He can be excused for his own style of leadership and manner of delivery but there are well designed standards for the office which he occupies but which he brings to ridicule.

“His recent solidarity visit to Nnamdi Kanu who has insulted and hold the Yoruba nation with disrespect is an executive rascality taken too far. Notwithstanding the political motive, his solidarity is an insult and affront to the true Omo Oduduwas at home and Diaspora.

“Ekiti State chapter of Afenifere Renewal Group implores him (Fayose) to carry out his assignment with the fear of God and respect to the needs and yearnings of Ekiti people. We take exception to his determination to rubbish our valued heritage.”

Mr. Awotiku noted that the ARG desired Mr. Fayose to face governance in Ekiti State, bring smiles to the faces of government workers both in the state and local governments, and make pensioners happy so they can enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“This political rascality and razzmatazz must stop,” the statement added.

Another pan-Yoruba youth group, known as the Progressive Youth League, PYL, has also knocked the governor “for abandoning serious business of governance in his home state to run a comedy show in faraway Abuja in a matter that does not concern him.”

The State Coordinator of PYL, Adeoye Aribasoye, said the action of Mr. Fayose showed that he was idle and did not understand the seriousness of the business of governance.

He said a lot of issues requiring the governor’s attention had been abandoned for a “needless trip to Abuja at the expense of tax payers.”

He advised Mr. Fayose to resign from office if he is no longer interested in governing the people of the state, saying the office of governor was not meant for a person who cannot differentiate between serious issues and inanities.

“Fayose’s action of going to the court in Abuja to show support for Kanu has nothing to do with the welfare of the people of Ekiti,” Mr. Aribasoye said.

“It appears the man is not ready to provide governance for the people of Ekiti and we are calling on him to resign honourably.

“There are many problems back home needing his attention; workers are owed arrears of salaries, institutions are owed subventions, there is infrastructural deficit and people are groaning under a harsh economic climate.

“All these need urgent solutions and not junketing to Abuja for a needless showmanship, shadow boxing and grandstanding.”

Reacting to criticisms on Wednesday, Mr. Fayose, while appearing on AIT, Abuja, said he would also be attending the trials of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki), and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

He said he would never support a situation where court orders, rulings and judgments were disregarded by the government.

“The Federal Government are the ones making Kanu a hero. Anywhere in the world, agitation is normal. In the United Kingdom, there is agitation in Northern Ireland, even, United Kingdom itself is agitating in Europe,” he said.

“Let people agitate for whatever reason as long as it is constitutional. I am not in support of the breakup of Nigeria. But ‎when court grants bail to people, release them and allow them to attend their trials from home.

“I have no personal relationship with Kanu but I have been consistent in drawing attention of Nigerians to the trend of not regarding court orders and rulings by the present Federal‎ Government.

“I am from the North, East, West and South of this country. I am a complete and detribalised Nigerian. I will attend the trial of Dasuki and El-Zakzaky too. Courts in the land and even ECOWAS Court directed that Dasuki be released but the government has refused to heed the call.”

Asked if he was not playing with danger by associating with ‎somebody charged with treason, Mr. Fayose said no court in the land had convicted Mr. Kanu or anybody of treason, adding that allegation would remain an allegation until a court established the facts.

Mr. Fayose also accused the federal covernment of intimidating th‎e judiciary and coercing it to do government’s bidding.

“A situation whereby security agents and interested politicians would go and show statements of account of judges to them to intimidate them and force them to give rulings, orders and judgments in a particular manner is condemnable,” he added.