Emir Sanusi to address AUN graduation May 13, to get honorary doctorate

The graduating class of 2017 at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) will experience a touch of royalty on May 13, when the Emir of Kano will give the traditional commencement address.

Interim President, LeGene Quesenberry of AUN, announced that Emir Sanusi accepted the university’s invitation to serve as the ninth commencement speaker at which time he will receive AUN’s honorary doctorate degree.

This year’s commencement will take place at 10 am at the Lamido Aliyu Musdafa Commencement Hall on AUN’s Yola campus.

Preceding the commencement, at 5 pm on May 12, will be the dedication by the AUN founder and former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the second eco-friendly structure on the campus, the Admin II Building.

Following the dedication, at 7 pm, will be the presentation of this year’s graduation awards to deserving students by corporate sponsors.

The emir is a graduate of King’s College, Lagos; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (where he also taught Economics), and Africa International University, Khartoum, Sudan.

Prior to his accession to the throne, he launched a distinguished banking career in 1985. Holding top positions at First Bank of Nigeria, including Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, his banking career culminated in the governorship of the Central Bank of Nigeria in June 2009.

Over the years, AUN has had an array of notables as commencement speakers, including EU Ambassador David MacRae (2011), civil rights champion Charlayne Hunter-Gault (2013), Ambassador John Simon (2014), and famous Colombian educationist, Vicky Colbert (2015).

“We are very excited at another commencement as we graduate yet another amazing class,” said Prof. Quesenberry, while thanking the members of staff and faculty for mentoring these students. “We know you and your proud parents are very delighted at your many accomplishments here at AUN–we are equally very proud of all of you,” she said to the graduating students.

Founded in 2003, the American University of Nigeria was created to be Africa’s first Development University.

Its mission is to promote service learning and to educate leaders who will be prepared to tackle the development issues of Nigeria and Africa.

The University offers an American-style education modeled after the curriculum of American universities, using the latest in Internet technology and e-learning resources.