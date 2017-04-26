Sellers, buyers of PVCs risk 2-years jail term, N.5m fine – INEC

Related News

Sellers and buyers of permanent voter’s cards risk two years jail term and a N500,000 fine, according to Abubakar Sadiq, INEC Administrative Secretary in Sokoto State.

Mr. Sadiq disclosed this on Wednesday in Sokoto, at a one-day Stakeholders’ Forum on the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The exercise is expected to be flagged off by Mrs. Amina Zakari, INEC National Commissioner in charge of the North West.

He said that a similar punishment would be meted to any person found to be in possession of a voter’s card unlawfully.

“There is also a one-year jail term, N100,000 fine, or both, for any person who makes a false statement, fails to give information or facilitate the registration of a fictitious person,” he said.

He said that a five-year jail term, N500,000 fine, or both, awaited anyone who induced any person to refrain from registering a voter.

According to Mr. Sadiq, same punishment will be meted out to any person who hinders another from registering as a voter.

The official said that the offences contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, and warned members of the public to steer clear of them.

He said that INEC was working with security agencies to prevent political parties from hijacking the exercise.

Sadiq warned INEC staff to avoid any action that could compromise the integrity of the exercise, saying that anyone caught would be sanctioned.

A cross section of the stakeholders, who spoke with NAN, commended the commission for being proactive, and promised their support toward the success of the exercise.

(NAN)