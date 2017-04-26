Amnesty International Nigeria gets new Country Director

Related News

Amnesty International is pleased to announce that human rights lawyer, Osai Ojigho, joins the organisation as Country Director in the Nigeria national office.

The appointment underscores Amnesty International’s commitment to Africa’s most populous country, and ensures a strong presence in order to challenge suspected perpetrators of human rights abuses more effectively – including armed groups like Boko Haram, multinational corporations and the Nigerian authorities.

“We welcome Osai Ojigho who will lead our operations in Nigeria where we have spent the past two years consolidating our presence on the ground by supporting local human rights organizations, and by monitoring and campaigning against human rights violations,” said Colm Cuanachain, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of the Office of the Secretary General.

“Osai is a respected human rights lawyer and has vast experience of campaigning and development across Africa. Her knowledge of the region and understanding of the drivers of human rights violations will add value to the established reputation of Amnesty International as the leading human rights organization in Nigeria.”

Osai Ojigho has versatile experience, having served as Oxfam’s Pan-Africa Programme Manager. Before that she spent many years leading projects in the areas of gender, human rights, democracy and development.

“The presence of Amnesty International in Nigeria continues to improve the prospects for the realisation of human rights across Africa,” said Osai Ojigho.

“Working with local civil society organizations and the human rights community, Amnesty International Nigeria will campaign for accountability and safeguards for victims of human rights violations. Protecting human rights in Nigeria is crucial and will have wider impact across the continent.”

Osai is a law graduate of the University of Lagos and holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2000. In 2010, she obtained a practice diploma in International Human Rights from the College of Law of England and Wales.

In her new role, she will lead Amnesty International Nigeria in expanding its work on housing rights, gender, children’s rights, armed conflict and the human rights responsibilities of corporates, among others.