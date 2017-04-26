Amnesty International Nigeria gets new Country Director

amnestyinternational-logo

Amnesty International is pleased to announce that human rights lawyer, Osai Ojigho, joins the organisation as Country Director in the Nigeria national office.

The appointment underscores Amnesty International’s commitment to Africa’s most populous country, and ensures a strong presence in order to challenge suspected perpetrators of human rights abuses more effectively – including armed groups like Boko Haram, multinational corporations and the Nigerian authorities.

“We welcome Osai Ojigho who will lead our operations in Nigeria where we have spent the past two years consolidating our presence on the ground by supporting local human rights organizations, and by monitoring and campaigning against human rights violations,” said Colm Cuanachain, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of the Office of the Secretary General.

“Osai is a respected human rights lawyer and has vast experience of campaigning and development across Africa. Her knowledge of the region and understanding of the drivers of human rights violations will add value to the established reputation of Amnesty International as the leading human rights organization in Nigeria.”

Osai Ojigho has versatile experience, having served as Oxfam’s Pan-Africa Programme Manager. Before that she spent many years leading projects in the areas of gender, human rights, democracy and development.

“The presence of Amnesty International in Nigeria continues to improve the prospects for the realisation of human rights across Africa,” said Osai Ojigho.

“Working with local civil society organizations and the human rights community, Amnesty International Nigeria will campaign for accountability and safeguards for victims of human rights violations. Protecting human rights in Nigeria is crucial and will have wider impact across the continent.”

Osai is a law graduate of the University of Lagos and holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2000. In 2010, she obtained a practice diploma in International Human Rights from the College of Law of England and Wales.

In her new role, she will lead Amnesty International Nigeria in expanding its work on housing rights, gender, children’s rights, armed conflict and the human rights responsibilities of corporates, among others.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.