Professor designs low cost paper centrifuge

As the world marks Malaria Day on Tuesday, a professor of bio-engineering at Stanford University, Manu Prakash, has designed a paper centrifuge that costs less than a dollar.

According to the BBC, Mr. Prakash introduced the medical apparatus, a cardboard centrifuge that can spot malaria parasites in blood, during the Ted (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference in Vancouver, Canada.

Called the Paperfuge, Mr. Prakash designed the low-cost apparatus as an alternative to the centrifuge, the medical tool that costs about $1,000 used for separating liquids such as blood.

The centrifuge is a machine with a rapidly rotating container that applies centrifugal force to its contents, typically to separate fluids of different densities (e.g., cream from milk) or liquids from solids.

The estimated cost of the alternative tool that Mr. Prakash has designed is 20 cents, making it affordable to people living in poorer communities across the world.

Mr. Prakash centres his research development on getting low-cost scientific tools, using the poorest communities as a case study.

At the conference, he said “There are one billion people who live with no infrastructure, electricity or healthcare.

“Frugal science is about building solutions for these communities,” he added.

The professor also raised concerns over expensive medical tools being used in remote clinics, stating that his invention would curb the use of the much costlier centrifuge.

He reportedly came up with the idea of Paperfuge during a field trip in Uganda.

“They had no electricity so it was useless to them,” he said at the conference where the tool was unveiled.