Two teachers docked for beating teenage student to a pulp

For allegedly beating a 14-year-old female student to a pulp, two teachers were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Afolabi Ademola, 44, resides at 35, Olawale Cole St., Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb, while Oshomah Oiseta, 41, lives at Paradise Estate, Ota, Ogun State.

Mr. Ademola and Ms. Oiseta, a female, are being tried for conspiracy and assault.

The prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on December 13, 2016 at a secondary school in Abule-Egba.

The accused alleged that they saw the girl with a male student alone at a secluded place within the school premises.

“The two accused asked the girl to lie on the staff room table and took their turns in canning her.

“The girl was beaten to a pulp. The case was reported immediately at the police station by the girl’s parents when she got home,” he said.

Mr. Ogu said since the case could not be settled amicably following the Divisional Police Officer’s intervention, the police decided to charge the case to court.

The offences contravened Sections 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted each of the accused N50,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until May 15 for mention.

(NAN)