Man gets N250,000 bail for stealing N62, 000 chicken

Related News

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo on Tuesday slammed a N250, 000 bail on a 22-year-old man, Sulaimon Ajo, charged with stealing domestic fowls valued at N62,000.

The Magistrate, Oriyomi Sofowora, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two reliable sureties in like sum.

The accused, who resides at Baseru Araromi in Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of felony and theft.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

Prosecutor Sunday Eigbejiale told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 19 at Baseru Araromi area of Abeokuta.

Mr. Eigbejiale said the accused person broke into the poultry farm of the complainant, Ibrahim Mutiu and stole 38 domestic fowls.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 383, 411 and 413 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The magistrate adjourned the case for June 13 for trial.

(NAN)