Man rescued alive from 160ft well

Tragedy was averted Tuesday morning when a 45-year old man was evacuated from a well.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred around 6.35 a.m. at No. 38 Kujore Street Ojota, Lagos.

Sources said the man, whose name is still unknown as at press time, was found inside the 160ft well, but the process leading to the event could not be ascertained.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA Response Team and other emergency responders, however, responded to the situation and rescued the man alive from the well.

However, the man sustained a right femoral fracture and left knee joint dislocation, sources said.

He has been moved to the hospital for further treatment by the officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

The General Manager LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, who noted that proper investigation would be conducted on the incident, also advised Lagosian to report any strange activities around their environment to the relevant agencies or call the 767/112 emergency toll free number.

