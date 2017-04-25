‎Buhari pledges to rid Nigerian waters of pirates

Nigerian Warship (Photo:THISDAYLIVE)
President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian government to rid the nation’s waters of pirates and their nefarious activities.

Mr. Buhari made this known at a workshop organised by the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) for the Heads of Maritime Administrations.

According to a communique issued at the end of the event, which held in Abuja over the weekend, the theme of the workshop was “Sustainable Use of Africa’s Oceans and Seas”.

Mr. Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, noted that Heads of State and Governments of the African Union have resolved to make the maritime sector a major driver for economic development.

He added that the Nigerian government recently approved a new maritime architectural framework that will effectively make the waters of Nigeria free from pirates.

This, he said, would also improve international trade, adding that the government will also strengthen defence to protect and safeguard business.

According to a communique issued at the end of the conference, some of the issues discussed by maritime experts at the conference include how to combat the menace of piracy and maritime crimes in Africa; the role of African Maritime Administration in institutionalisation of the Africa of the Seas and Oceans; how to facilitate training of cadets and building of human capacities.

Other issued discussed include regional initiatives for sustainable exploitation of maritime resources and countries initiative for effective implementation of international maritime instruments.

