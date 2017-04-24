Nigerian govt to procure 20 aircraft for aviation college

Related News

The Federal Government is to procure 20 aircraft to make Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria a centre of excellence, Hadi Sirika, Minister of State for Aviation, has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NCAT took delivery of a brand new Dimond DA24NG.

The minister, who disclosed this at the launch of the new aircraft in Zaria on Monday, said that the new aircraft would improve the training capacity of the college.

He observed that the current aircraft in use were highly expensive to maintain, adding that the college would now be more competitive and dynamic in the global aviation industry.

Mr. Sirika lauded the efforts of the management of the college especially for introducing courses in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“I am aware of efforts by NCAT to run National Diploma and Higher National Diploma, be rest assured, you will have our full support and that of the president.”

The minister charged staff of the college to seek for more knowledge in view of the fact that the world had changed from resource based economy to knowledge based.

Earlier, the Rector of the college, Abdussalami Mohammed, said currently there were 29 trainer aircraft in the college.

“These aircraft used for ab-initio training TB9, Trinidad TB20GT and Beech Baron 58 are old, the earliest being purchased 15 years ago and quite expensive to fuel and maintain,’’ he said.

The rector said the new trainer aircraft would significantly improve the flight training experience and reduce operating cost.

He added that the newly acquired aircraft was equipped with glass cockpit and garmin 1000, which would make it easier for graduating pilots to transit to new generation commercial aircraft.

