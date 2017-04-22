Buhari mourns author of ‘Eze goes to School’, Onuora Nzekwu

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Onuora Nzekwu, the pioneer General Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and author of “Eze goes to School’’.

The President’s condolence message is posted on his twitter handle, @MBuhari, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari said the deceased’s literary works had contributed immensely in uplifting the quality of education across the country.

He particularly noted that the publication `Eze goes to School’’ had been an important part of the lives of countless school children across Nigeria and beyond.

The President wrote: “I commiserate with the family of Chief Onuora Nzekwu, pioneer GM of NAN and author of Eze Goes To School’’ and many other books.

“Since its publication, ‘Eze goes to School’ has been an important part of the lives of countless school children across Nigeria and beyond.

“May the soul of Chief Nzekwu rest in perfect peace and may almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear his demise.’’

Mr. Nzekwu, who served as General Manager of NAN from 1979 to 1985 died by 4.30p.m on Friday in his home in Onitsha, Anambra, where he had been living since he retired.

Besides, “Eze goes to School”, the late literary icon also wrote “Troubled Dust,” a novel that recounted the experiences of the civil war.

(NAN)