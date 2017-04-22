Why CAN should wade into Apostle Suleiman scandal — Cleric

Related News

The Primate, Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Babatunde Elijah, has urged the leadership of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) to wade into the scandals rocking the Christendom.

Mr. Elijah made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) against the backdrop of the recent controversy involving a popular cleric, Apostle Suleiman.

He urged CAN leadership to be more proactive by intervening in controversies and scandals confronting the Christian community to protect the values and unity of Christians in the country.

“I will advise the CAN President to stand firm and be focused because if the leadership of CAN is not united, If they allow the devil to infiltrate Christendom, it will cost them a lot.

“Like that of Apostle Suleiman, he is one of the pastors that promote Nigeria’s name all over the world, he should leave the people that are behind the scandal in the hands of God,’’ he said.

He said that the silence of the association in such issues could cause disaffection and disharmony in the Christian community.

The cleric decried the level of moral decadence in the society, adding that if religious leaders were leading by example, the decay in the Nigerian society would not get to the present level.

He also urged politicians to know that they were there to serve the people; they should therefore render selfless services and live lives worthy of emulation.

“It is the duty of the Church to teach the people to do away with corruption.

“They must always remember that they are the servants of the people and they should not steal what belongs to the people.

“They must be faithful and obey the rules of the game.”

Mr. Elijah urged religious leaders to teach the people to always live within their means.

The cleric commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its effort in overcoming insurgency and other threats to national security.

He urged them not to relax in the fight, saying the insurgents might attack suddenly.

“We have relative peace in Nigeria now, and we are grateful, this shows that this government is serious about security of lives and property.

“They should not relax in the fight against insurgency so that they will not take us by surprise and I know the government can do more,” he said. (NAN)