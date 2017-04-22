Dogara seeks probe into death of football fans in Calabar

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident which led to the death of football fans in a viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State.

In a statement via his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Turaki Hassan, Mr. Dogara condoled with families of those who lost their lives, those who survived the incident, and the people and government of Cross River State.

“My heart goes out to the families of football fans who died in the incident at the viewing centre. At this moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, survivors, and the government and good people of Cross River state following this sad incident.”

“It is my ardent hope that survivors are receiving adequate care, and that the state government is taking the necessary steps to avoid a recurrence of such a sad incident”, the Speaker said, and urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“May God comfort all the families which have been thrown into mourning, and may the souls of the dearly departed rest in perfect peace.”