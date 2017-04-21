Buhari confirms Saleh Dunoma as MD of FAAN

Inspection of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led by Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Managing Director, Engr. Saleh Dunoma
Inspection of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led by Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Managing Director, Engr. Saleh Dunoma

The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed Saleh Dunoma as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The appointment was ratified by the presidency in a statement released on Thursday.

A recipient of the highly coveted National Productivity Order of Merit Award, NPOM, Mr. Saleh had contributed immensely to the growth and development of aviation in Nigeria and beyond.

Prior to his appointment as the MD, he was the director in charge of projects in the authority and his wealth of experience was very instrumental to the success of the Airport Remodelling project of the Federal Government, under which all 22 airports being managed by FAAN were remodelled, according to existing international standards.

He is currently the African Regional President of Airport Council International (ACI), a body overseeing the safety and security of airports globally. Mr. Dunoma is the first Nigerian so elected to occupy the office.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.