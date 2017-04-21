Aftermath Lawal’s suspension, Nigerian govt postpones annual retreat of SGF, SSGs indefinitely

Related News

Two days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, was suspended, a retreat involving his office has been cancelled.

Mr. Lawal was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday following Senate findings that he violated public service rules by chairing a company which got a grass-cutting contract while he was in office.

The suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF is also to be investigated by a presidential committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

On Friday, the Federal Government announced it has postponed the 2017 retreat for the SGF and Secretaries to State Governments indefinitely.

Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, without disclosing an official reason for the postponement.

He said that the retreat which was scheduled to hold from April 23 to April 25 in Yola, Adamawa has been shifted and a new date would be announced soon.

“The annual retreat of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation with Secretaries to the State Governments scheduled to hold in Yola, Adamawa State, has been postponed.

“A new date will be communicated to all participants and invited guests in due course.

“The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) regrets any inconvenience,” he said.