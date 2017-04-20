Nigerian Air Force provides free medical services to mark 53rd anniversary

Related News

Hundreds of Lagos residents on Thursday received free medical check-ups and medication which included free drugs, free eye, HIV and dental services from the 561 Nigeria Air Force hospital medical team.

The free medical outreach programme, which held at the Sam Ethan Air Force base in Ikeja, was organised by the Nigeria Air Force in commemoration of its 53rd anniversary.

The main event of the anniversary held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

It was gathered that the Chief of Air staff, Sadique Abubakar, gave the directive that free medical services be rendered to NAF’s host communities in furtherance of the commitment of enhancing civil-military cooperation.

David Babalola, a Wing Commander, said the programme holds periodically while insisting that “every service rendered for this community is free, the medical team comprises of pharmacists, dentists, medical lab scientists who are here to provide free drugs, free eye and dental services. We have free lenses also for as many of those willing to partake in it.”

Mr. Babalola added that the free medical outreach is simultaneously happening in six other Nigerian Air force bases across the country as a way to show solidarity and commitment to civil-military cooperation.

Cross section of the outreach

Rafiu Ajisegiri, the traditional chief of Shogunle, whose palace was used for the medical outreach said he was excited about the programme because it coincided with his 10th year “of being the Baale of this community.”

“I have even nursed the idea of this medical programme which is in my programme for my anniversary before the Air force team came here,” he added.

Beneficiaries numbering over 300 availed themselves the opportunity of receiving medical check-ups and medications as provided by the Air force medical team.

Olashukpo Olatokun, one of the beneficiaries, said: “I came here to avail myself of the opportunity that is available to everybody else. I checked my blood sugar level, my eye, blood pressure and I received medication at the pharmacy.”

Another beneficiary, Catherine Bassey, said, “I just came here to check myself, I checked my sugar level because I do this frequently. This is a beautiful development and I really encourage more of this.”