Again, APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meetings

The governing All Progressives Congress, APC, has again postponed a meeting of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC, earlier scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017 respectively.

The postponement was announced Thursday by the spokesperson of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement.

Mr. Abdullahi said, “the postponement is due to unexpected developments.”

The governing party last held a NEC meeting on July 3, 2015, few months after it came into power.

The APC has been enmeshed in crisis for over a year with some leaders of the party calling on the national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, to resign. Some of those publicly opposed to Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s leadership include former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, and suspended deputy spokesperson, Timi Frank.

The crisis in the party is believed to be one of the factors militating against convening a NEC meeting.

On Thursday, Mr. Abdullahi said, “New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course.”

The National Caucus and NEC meetings are usually preparatory meetings to a national convention. The APC had earlier announced that it would hold its mid-term non-elective National Convention on April 29, 2017 in Abuja.

The announcement was made by the Governor of Zamfara State, Abubakar Yari, shortly after governors elected under that platform of the party had held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the APC at its national secretariat, Abuja.

Thursday’s announcement therefore, means the national convention of the party may not hold as announced.