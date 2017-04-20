Naira consolidates gain against Dollar

Dollar and Naira bills [Photo credit: NairaFX]
Dollar and Naira bills [Photo credit: NairaFX]

The Naira on Thursday strengthened against the dollar in all the major segments of the market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

At the parallel market, the Nigerian currency gained five points to exchange at N385 to the Dollar from the N390 recorded on Wednesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N495 and N410, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the Naira closed at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N490 and N424, respectively.

Currency traders urged the Federal Government to plough back the huge sums of money recovered from looters into the economy to further prop up the Naira.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.