My husband denied me sex for 2 years, divorce-seeking wife tells court

A 30-year-old house wife, Bilkisu Lawal, on Wednesday told a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court that her husband, Shuaibu Yusuf, had denied her sex for two years.

Bilkisu, who is seeking divorce, narrated how Shuaibu had not been performing his duty as a husband.

She told the court that she married her husband in January 2012, according to Islamic rites and they had a son.

She said that sometimes in October 2014 after the birth of their son, she noticed some changes in her husband, who stopped coming to her room.

“Sometimes in October 2014, about six months after the birth of my son, my husband stopped having sex with me and providing for the family.

“On several occasions, I have asked what I did wrong, but he will not tell me; in December 2016, he sent me out of the house for no reason.

“Since then, he never bothered to know where my son and I are staying; neither did he bring money for his son’s upkeep.

“I have been living with my parent and I cannot continue to live as a married woman when my husband does not see me as a wife,” Bilkisu said.

She further stated that when she reported to his family, both families sat and talked, and he promised to change, but it has been the same thing.

The petitioner urged the court to dissolve her 4-year-old marriage as the respondent has failed to live up to expectation as a husband and father.

In his defence, the respondent said he is still in love with his wife, but has been undergoing some financial problems.

He said that was why when he sent her away from his house, he specifically told her to go to her parent’s house for some time.

He prayed the court to give him time to try and settle things with his wife.

The judge, Owuna Musa, adjourned the matter until April 28 for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.

(NAN)