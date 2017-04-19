Man docked for allegedly raping neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter

A 34-year-oldman, Kolawole Haruna, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, an unemployed, who resides at No.19, Ayobode St., Oke Ira, Ogba, a suburb of Lagos is facing a two -count charge bordering on rape.

The prosecutor, Raphael Donny, told the court that the offences were committed on March 19 at the accused residence.

Mr. Donny said that the accused called the 13-year -old girl into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

“The accused shut the door and raped her,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 257 and 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Davies Abegunde, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Mr. Abegunde adjourned the case till May 15, for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice. (NAN)

