Lovers granted N7 million bail for allegedly raping two underaged sisters

couples holding hands [Photo Credit: Oak Brook]
couples holding hands [Photo Credit: Oak Brook]

Catherine Edet, 29, and her male lover, Chinedu Nwobodo, 30, were on Tuesday granted N7 million bail by an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping two sisters.

The trial judge, A. T. Elias, admitted Mr. Nwobodo to a N5 million bail with two sureties, who are to deposit N250,000 each into the account of the court.

Ms. Edet was, however, admitted to a bail of N2 million with two sureties each in like sum.

The duo is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, defilement and failing to provide necessary care and endangering the health of the children in their custody.

They both, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometimes in December 2016 at Ikota Housing Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

Ms. Omisakin alleged that Mr. Nwobodo, Ms. Edet’s boyfriend, was fond of raping his lover’s two daughters, aged 9 and 12, whenever he visited.

“When he had realised that his lover was fast sleep after she must have drunk to stupor, he would have intercourse with the two girls,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offences contravened Sections 137, 245 and 411 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

The court adjourned the case until May 10.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t-P r

    PÛRCHÀSE CÉMENT
    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY FÕR
    A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1300 PÉR BÀG
    AND #300 TÕ ĐEŁIVER PER BÂG,ÌNDÌVIĐUALS CÀN ÕRDER A MÌNÍMUM OF 100BÂGS,
    TRÀILER LÖAĐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LŌÀD OF 900BÀGS
    ABÕVE CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉŚ MÀNÁGÉR MŘ OJEKERE ÓN (0706538/3208) OR ÄSŚIŚTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS MÄRŸ ON (0813206/6217) FOR DELÌVEŔY.