Lovers granted N7 million bail for allegedly raping two underaged sisters

Related News

Catherine Edet, 29, and her male lover, Chinedu Nwobodo, 30, were on Tuesday granted N7 million bail by an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping two sisters.

The trial judge, A. T. Elias, admitted Mr. Nwobodo to a N5 million bail with two sureties, who are to deposit N250,000 each into the account of the court.

Ms. Edet was, however, admitted to a bail of N2 million with two sureties each in like sum.

The duo is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, defilement and failing to provide necessary care and endangering the health of the children in their custody.

They both, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometimes in December 2016 at Ikota Housing Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

Ms. Omisakin alleged that Mr. Nwobodo, Ms. Edet’s boyfriend, was fond of raping his lover’s two daughters, aged 9 and 12, whenever he visited.

“When he had realised that his lover was fast sleep after she must have drunk to stupor, he would have intercourse with the two girls,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offences contravened Sections 137, 245 and 411 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

The court adjourned the case until May 10.