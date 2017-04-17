Nigerian airlines to commence Abuja flight Wednesday

Related News

With the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, now declared ready for flight operations, local airlines have announced their plans to commence flight operations on Wednesday.

The Abuja airport was closed for six weeks to allow repair of its only runway. The repairs have now been completed to meet the April 19 date for the reopening of the airport, officials have said.

One of the local airlines, Air Peace, announced commencement of its flights to Abuja on Monday.

“We are pleased to announce resumption of all our flights into and out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with effect from April 19”. Air peace said in a statement by its Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah.

Air Peace also applauded the Federal Government and the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for ensuring immediate completion of the repairs of the facility.

“We considered the decision of the Federal Government to shut down the airport for quick repair of its runway in tandem with the high safety standards of our flight operations”.

“At Air Peace, the safety of our esteemed guests is our first rule of business. We do not compromise on that for any reason.

“Although the decision to shut the facility to traffic came with huge costs, for us, nothing compares with safety.

“We are also aware that our numerous guests and the entire travelling public had to make a lot of sacrifice to enable the repair of the runway possible and wish to commend them for their understanding and cooperation,” it said.

It added that the repair of the runway “has further intensified our enthusiasm to deliver the best flight experience to our valued guests in a very safe atmosphere”.

“Our Abuja schedules are alive once again and we promise to give the best of air travel services as we resume our flight operations in the Federal Capital Territory.”

Another local airline, Medview, in a statement by its Chief Operating Officer, Lookman Animashaun, also announced resumption of flights.

According to the airline, besides the six daily flights to Abuja, its flights to Yola, Kano and Maiduguri will be routed through Abuja, which has been the practice.

The airline said that the closure of Abuja airport brought out the potential of Kaduna International Airport.

It said that it was operating a daily flight to Kaduna.

“Kaduna has a lot of potential, hence, we decided to maintain daily presence there,” it said.