PDP leader Shekarau declares support for Buhari’s anti-corruption war

Related News

A former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, has lauded the anti-corruption fight by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a good omen.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former Kano State governor, made this disclosure to journalists in Sokoto on Monday.

Mr. Shekarau said: “The efforts by the president to fight corruption in all its ramifications is good for Nigeria.

“Anybody, who gets any money fraudulently should be arrested, thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

“I am a strong advocate of anti-corruption fight, as I set up an anti-corruption and public complaints commission in Kano State in 2005″.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, however, cautioned against selective justice in the anti-corruption war.

“Nobody should be above the law in this direction; there should also be respect, adherence and respect for the rule of law.

“You are innocent until you are proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt,” the former minister added.

On security, Mr. Shekarau called for improved funding of the nation’s security agencies.

This, he noted, would ensure the provision of ultramodern weapons, logistics, training, retraining, as well as the need to improve their welfare.

On agriculture, the former governor called for the reintroduction of commodity boards in the country.

He said: “This will add value to farming, boost food security and encourage farmers.

“Food security is next to nothing and any nation that fails to provide it remains weak and vulnerable”.

On politics, Mr. Shekarau said, “PDP will bounce back and reclaim its lost glory in 2019”.

(NAN)