Abductors of Turkish expatriates give condition for release

Abductors of two Turkish expatriates in Akwa Ibom have demanded N200 million to release them.

The victims were abducted on Monday, April 10, from their Airstrip Hotel room in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

A security source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the abductors had been in touch with the BKS Construction Company in Onna local government where the expatriates work.

He said the abductors contacted the construction company and demanded N200 million to release them.

“The company is negotiating with the abductors to secure the release of the victims,” the source said.

According to the source, the firm is offering N500,000.

The State Police Public Relations, Chilly Ikechukwu, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police were not aware of the ransom.

(NAN)