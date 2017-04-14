Abuja, Cross River, Katsina residents paid highest transport fare in March

Related News

Residents of Abuja, Cross River and Katsina states paid the highest bus journey fare within city in March, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said.

A new report by the NBS stated that while residents of Abuja paid N262.50, people in Cross River and Katsina states paid N209.09 and N196.67 respectively.

The report also stated that states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Borno (N58.00), Yobe (N60) and Enugu (N72.63) states.

The NBS noted that the transport fare watch report for March 2017 covers various categories including bus journey within the city per drop constant route ; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 3.96 percent month-on-month,” the bureau said.