Minister requests screening of Nollywood movies in China

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has renewed his call for the screening of Nigerian movies in China.

The minister made the request on Thursday in Abuja when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, on a courtesy visit.

He said the screening of Nollywood movies in China would reciprocate Nigeria’s gesture towards Chinese movies, which are shown in the country.

Mr. Mohammed said it would also be a deliberate strategy to ensuring better understanding between the two countries and also create market for Nigerian movies in China.

He described the partnership between Nigeria and China in the area of infrastructural development as a catalyst for domestic tourism in Africa.

“I think China is a good example of how domestic tourism can propel and trigger the economy; and for domestic tourism to prosper, you need improved infrastructure.

“This is why we are so glad that China is collaborating with Nigeria in the area of infrastructure such as roads, power and railways,’’ he said.

The minister hailed the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China which he described as “mutual and sincere’’.

He noted that China remains one of the strategic partners of Nigeria because of its genuine commitment and passion towards the country.

Mr. Mohammed said the cultural ties between both countries could further be strengthened in the areas of film and cinematography.

Mr. Pingjian said culture and people-to-people relations were parts of 10 priority areas which his country was exploring to foster relations with Nigeria.

He said China had opened discussion with the minister towards the building of Nigeria-China Cultural Centre in Nigeria to further promote cultural ties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister also on Thursday received the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, on a courtesy visit.

Mr. Mohammed reiterated the commitment of the federal government to ease doing business in the country.

He said that the bilateral agreement between his ministry and the British Council has yielded fruits with the training of 40 Nigerian festival managers by the Council in February.

Arkwright had earlier said that his country was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria particularly in the areas of tourism, creative industry and cultural heritage.

(NAN)